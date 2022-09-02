Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.1 %

BMO opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 66.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 201.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

