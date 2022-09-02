Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.49% of ChampionX worth $74,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CHX stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

