Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.77 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of PVH worth $72,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 65.3% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

PVH Stock Down 0.7 %

PVH stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

