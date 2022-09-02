Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,245 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of Oshkosh worth $76,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

