Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,245 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Oshkosh worth $76,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 168,089 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $12,594,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Oshkosh by 206.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Oshkosh by 520.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.3 %

OSK opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05.

Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

