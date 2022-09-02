Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,607 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Entegris worth $70,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Entegris by 951.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after buying an additional 174,031 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $7,711,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $10,743,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.