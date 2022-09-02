Bankless DAO (BANK) Price Reaches $0.0134

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bankless DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Bankless DAO has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $11,612.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.

Bankless DAO Coin Profile

Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.

Bankless DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankless DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

