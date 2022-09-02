BankSocial (BSL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6.52 Million

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One BankSocial coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BankSocial has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. BankSocial has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086260 BTC.

BankSocial Coin Profile

BankSocial is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial.

Buying and Selling BankSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. $BSOCIAL crypto is built on the Ethereum Smart Contract blockchain, which means everything is verifiable. The smart contract continues to accumulate the percentage of the redistribution, and eventually, the interest from loans made will be redistributed back to all holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BankSocial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BankSocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

