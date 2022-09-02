Bao Finance Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $39,393.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00028775 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00083342 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00040174 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.