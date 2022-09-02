Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.40. Baozun shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 2,318 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $589.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baozun by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Baozun by 14.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.