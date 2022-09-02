Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.40. Baozun shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 2,318 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.
The company has a market cap of $589.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
