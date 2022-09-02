Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BHB opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

