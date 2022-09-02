Barclays Boosts Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Price Target to €106.00

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €92.00 ($93.88) to €106.00 ($108.16) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Alfen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Alfen Stock Performance
Shares of ALFNF opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. Alfen has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $92.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27.
About Alfen
Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids, grid connections, and supplementary offerings for the greenhouse horticulture sector, EV fast-charging hubs, and solar PV farms.
Receive News & Ratings for Alfen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.