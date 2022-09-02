Barclays Boosts M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 200

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&G from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HSBC raised M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.48.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. M&G has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.