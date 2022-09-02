Barclays Lowers Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Price Target to €230.00

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €275.00 ($280.61) to €230.00 ($234.69) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mowi ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.50.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MHGVY stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

About Mowi ASA

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1773 dividend. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

(Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.