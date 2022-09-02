Barclays Trims boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Target Price to GBX 37

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.14.

boohoo group stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

