Barclays Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $31.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

