Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $425.10

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 425.10 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 427.52 ($5.17), with a volume of 5435090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.80 ($5.23).

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.08) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 790 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 744 ($8.99).

Barratt Developments Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 470.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 503.26.

Insider Activity at Barratt Developments

About Barratt Developments

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £1,085.28 ($1,311.36).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

