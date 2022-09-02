Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Reaches $500,968.68

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005227 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $500,968.68 and approximately $7,268.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,948.39 or 1.00038631 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131680 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034640 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086081 BTC.
Base Protocol Profile
Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Base Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
