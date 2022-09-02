Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Reaches $500,968.68

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005227 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $500,968.68 and approximately $7,268.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,948.39 or 1.00038631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086081 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.