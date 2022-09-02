Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $62.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

BASFY stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Basf has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

