BASIC Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.37 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and $5.37 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085651 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

