Bata (BTA) Price Down 93.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bata (BTA) traded down 96.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a market capitalization of $48,708.28 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 93.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00304375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata's total supply is 5,052,601 coins.

Buying and Selling Bata

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

