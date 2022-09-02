Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Bath & Body Works worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 148,182 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,533,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Shares of BBWI opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

