Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 10.4 %

About Bausch Health Companies

Shares of BHC opened at $6.59 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

