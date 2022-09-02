Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
BHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
BHC opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.