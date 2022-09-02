BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.74

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BBGI opened at GBX 163.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,032.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.95. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 157.60 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 181 ($2.19).

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

