BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.74

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of BBGI opened at GBX 163.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,032.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.95. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 157.60 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 181 ($2.19).
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
