Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,541.94 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Beacon has a market cap of $89,541.94 and approximately $405.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00157248 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008913 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
