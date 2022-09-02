Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,541.94 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Beacon has a market cap of $89,541.94 and approximately $405.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00157248 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

