BeatzCoin Market Cap Tops $104,717.57 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $104,717.57 and $10.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,580 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

