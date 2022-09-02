Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

