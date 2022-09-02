BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 4.9%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $173.63 and last traded at $173.63. 622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.33 and its 200-day moving average is $172.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,135. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in BeiGene by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

