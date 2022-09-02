Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $173.54 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

