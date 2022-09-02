Bella Protocol Price Hits $0.67 (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003359 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.39 million and $7.41 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.84 or 1.00266086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085807 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

