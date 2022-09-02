BENQI (QI) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.04 Million

BENQI (QI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. BENQI has a market capitalization of $35.81 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,990.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.36 or 0.14782196 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00814993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015824 BTC.

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,075,775,104 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

