Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €80.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of EVD opened at €51.05 ($52.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €48.18 ($49.16) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($74.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.65.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

