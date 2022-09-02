Berenberg Bank Downgrades Derwent London (LON:DLN) to Hold

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,500 ($42.29). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,282 ($39.66).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 2,352 ($28.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,020.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,696.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,923.80. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,348 ($28.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($46.52).

In other news, insider Sanjeev Sharma bought 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

