Berenberg Bank Downgrades LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) to Sell

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 280 ($3.38). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.69) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 286.33 ($3.46).

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LMP stock opened at GBX 201.80 ($2.44) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 201.80 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 264.36.

Insider Transactions at LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96). In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53). Also, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96).

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Stories

