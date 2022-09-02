Berenberg Bank Downgrades LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) to Sell

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of LNSPF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

