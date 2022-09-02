Berenberg Bank Downgrades Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) to Hold

Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at 1.65 on Wednesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of 1.65 and a 12-month high of 1.65.
