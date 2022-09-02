Berenberg Bank Lowers PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Price Target to GBX 100

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 96 ($1.16) price target on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

PRSR stock opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £556.94 million and a PE ratio of 840.00. PRS REIT has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

