Berenberg Bank Lowers Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Price Target to GBX 115

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 79.70 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.91 million and a P/E ratio of 316.74. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 79.30 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.80 ($1.46). The company has a quick ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.07.
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
