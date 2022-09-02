Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€5.00” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €5.00 ($5.10) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AT1. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday.

ETR:AT1 opened at €2.81 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.25. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of €6.57 ($6.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

