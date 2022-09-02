Berenberg Bank Upgrades Workspace Group (LON:WKP) to “Buy”

Workspace Group (LON:WKPGet Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($7.85) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 850 ($10.27). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 838 ($10.13).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 498.60 ($6.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £955.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.29. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 495.80 ($5.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 964.50 ($11.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 642.62.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.82), for a total value of £40,172.23 ($48,540.64). In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.82), for a total value of £40,172.23 ($48,540.64). Also, insider Stephen Hubbard bought 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 649 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £115,911.40 ($140,057.27).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

