Berenberg Bank Upgrades Workspace Group (LON:WKP) to “Buy”

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($7.85) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 850 ($10.27). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 838 ($10.13).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 498.60 ($6.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £955.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.29. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 495.80 ($5.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 964.50 ($11.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 642.62.

Insider Activity at Workspace Group

Workspace Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.82), for a total value of £40,172.23 ($48,540.64). In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.82), for a total value of £40,172.23 ($48,540.64). Also, insider Stephen Hubbard bought 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 649 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £115,911.40 ($140,057.27).

(Get Rating)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.