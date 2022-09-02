Berry Data Market Cap Reaches $192,441.68 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $192,441.68 and $18,997.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Profile

BRY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Berry Data Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

