Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $99.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Best Buy traded as low as $71.21 and last traded at $72.00. 138,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,286,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBY. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.