Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.08.

Several brokerages have commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $779.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.