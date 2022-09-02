Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. Bank of America reduced their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $621.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.97. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Big Lots will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.