Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $23.15

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $23.99. Bilibili shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 23,573 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

