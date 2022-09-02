Biltmore Family Office LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.34 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

Featured Articles

