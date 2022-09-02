Binamon Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77,588.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $77,588.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 599.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,638.69 or 0.28357654 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016051 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Binamon Coin Trading

