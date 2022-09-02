BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Cap of $273.22 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. BinaryX has a total market cap of $273.22 million and $6.32 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $135.06 or 0.00665637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000293 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00178731 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

