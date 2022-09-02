Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.79. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 47.59%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

